7 Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Lebanon Coast; Rescue Operations Underway

Seven people including a little girl have died after an overload migrant boat capsized off north Lebanon during a chase by naval forces. According to Lebanese officials, the boat was carrying nearly 60 people capsized on Saturday night near the port city of Tripoli which was the departure point for an increasing number of people attempting the dangerous sea escape. It is to note that the deadly incident came just weeks before the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15 amid the financial crisis.

Following the lethal incident, the army said in a statement that its naval forces managed to rescue 47 people and retrieve the body of a dead girl ‘from a boat that sank while trying to illegally smuggle them out…Most people on board were rescued’.

However, the survivors of the doomed boat blamed the Lebanese navy on Sunday for sinking it, saying a naval vessel rammed the packed ship while trying to force it back to shore, according to AP. One of the survivors, Mustafa al-Jundi told The Associated Press that the army attempted to stop the boat but it kept sailing. Al-Jundi said, “They rammed into us and made us sink then moved away” as his two sisters still remain missing. He went on to say that the Lebanese military returned about 90 minutes later and rescued them.

Residents attacked main army checkpoint in Tripoli

As per the report, the angry residents attacked the main army checkpoint in Tripoli and threw stones at troops who in return, fired into the air. Some shops closed as angry men blocked several streets in Tripoli, stated AP. Tripoli is Lebanon’s most impoverished city and there were no reports of injuries from the confrontation. But, as per the army, the migrant boat sank due to high waves.

Col. Haitham Dinnawi, commander of the Lebanese navy told the reporters that the boat was carrying 60 people but was only capable of carrying six people. According to him, no precautionary measures were taken and he added that no one was wearing life vests. Dinnawi even blamed the captain of the migrant boat for manoeuvring in a bid to avoid being forced to return back to shore. “It was a crime to take people on such a boat,” Dinnawi said. He said that boat was manufactured in 1974 and at the time of the incident, it was carrying 15 times the actual capacity.

