7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haiti; Tropical Storm Grace Forecast To Strike On Monday

According to the US Geological Survey, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the epicentre 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud. Haiti occupies the western part of Hispaniola island. The tremors were felt in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and many people hurried onto the streets in fright. The earthquake reportedly damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, according to images from witnesses. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old Port-au-Prince resident, claimed the earthquake shook her awake and caused her bed to shake.

She explained that she didn't have time to put her shoes on when she woke up. The intensity of the quake, Verneus says, is similar to that of the earthquake that the people of Haiti had experienced in 2010, and all she could do was run. She further said that she remembered later that her two children and mother were still inside, Her next-door neighbour went in and urged them to leave. She added that they quickly dashed down the street.

The exact number of casualties from this earthquake is currently unknown. But according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake killed numerous people. Jerry Chandler, Haiti's head of civil protection confirmed that there were deaths but he doesn't have the precise number.

Ariel Henry, Haiti's new prime minister, claimed on Twitter that the violent quake had killed people and caused "enormous damage" across the country. He promised to use all available government resources to assist victims and urged Haitians to unite as they confront this tragic scenario.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to hit Haiti Monday

The impoverished country has always been vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes, and many people live in precarious situations. An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck in 2018, killing more than a dozen people, and another quake of far greater magnitude 7.1 occurred in 2010, destroying much of the capital and killing an estimated 3,00,000 people. Tropical Storm Grace is expected to hit Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The earthquake that hit in 2010

A decade ago, a large-scale earthquake of 7.1 magnitudes struck Haiti on January 12, 2010. In the subsequent turmoil, an accurate death toll became elusive. The official count by the Haitian government was over 3,00,000, although some estimates were much lower. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced as a result of the disaster. The earthquake was initially attributed to the movement of the Caribbean tectonic plate eastward along with the Enriquillo Plantain Garden (EPG) strike-slip fault system, according to geologists.

