7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula Region: USGS

 A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Press Trust Of India
7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, says USGS. Image: Shutterstock


According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added. 

