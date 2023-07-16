7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula Region: USGS

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska https://t.co/ftepDWDKb7 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 16, 2023