7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula Region: USGS

7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, says USGS. Image: Shutterstock
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
According to initial reports, a tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.
There were no immediate reports of damages.
The offshore quake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres off the Alaskan peninsula, it added.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska https://t.co/ftepDWDKb7— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 16, 2023
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 - Alaska Peninsula https://t.co/ude2vdHkah— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 16, 2023
