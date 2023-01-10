Last Updated:

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's Tanimbar; EMSC Warns Of Aftershocks

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Indonesia's Tanimbar region on Tuesday struck, confirmed the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The Centre shared some of the important details about the earthquake. The tremors were felt 342 kilometers southwest of the Tual region in Indonesia at 02:47:35 (local time), as per the EMSC report. Further, the EMSC said that the shaking was felt over 2000 kilometers by approximately 14 million people in Australia, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

EMSC records Earthquake 

Taking to Twitter, the EMSC wrote," #Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data. Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates." 

This tweet was followed by a series of tweets in which the center informed about important updates such as the Tsunami Risk and also urged everyone to be careful and stay in a safe zone. 

However, the risk of a Tsunami after the earthquake in Indonesia has been eliminated by the center after a proper evaluation. 

Taking to Twitter, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre wrote, "Aftershocks may occur in the next hours/days. Unless it is necessary, stay away from damaged areas for your safety Be careful and follow national authorities' information." 

Earlier, at least 318 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Indonesia's Java province in November, reported ANI citing a local news report. The earthquake displaced 62,545 residents in Cianjur, as per CGTN citing Xinhua. 

