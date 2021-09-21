7 Russian University Shooting Survivors Airlifted To Moscow; Nation Mourns Grave Tragedy

At least seven survivors of the mass shooting at a university in central Russia that left six dead and 28 injured, were airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on September 21. Following the deadly incident at Perm State University in Russia, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov called the incident a "grave tragedy" and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

As per the Associated Press, Falkov, at a memorial ceremony in Perm, which is also a city of 1 million residents, located 1,100 kilometres (700 miles) east of Moscow, said, "Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment." Previously, the Russian state news agency TASS reported that the flight with the seven survivors on board departed for Moscow.

Falkov also said on Monday at a meeting with university principals that most of the hospitalised victims of the mass shooting "are on the mend." A student on Monday morning, opened fire at university, prompting others to either lock themselves or jump out from the second-story windows. The Investigative Committee said that six people were killed and 28 were injured. The Health Ministry said that 19 of them were shot but it remained unclear how many were injured.

Gunman used smoothbore hunting weapon

The committee also said that the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon, which indicates that he used a shotgun to carry out the attack. Perm University in Russia lies 700 miles east of the capital, Moscow. As per a report by the Independent, the fire was started by the gunman after entering building number 8.

Just after 12 PM (local time) on Monday, the police authorities announced that they had killed the gunman. As per local media reports, the man is identified as 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov, who is a first-year student at the same university.

Notably, in a social media post that was published just before the attack, Bekmansurov explained the entire process of obtaining a licence for shooting and weapons. Media reports have stated that the man appeared to be in a distressed state of mind. The text in his post states, "However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death."

