7-year-old Swallows AirPods He Got For Christmas Leaving Everybody Stunned

A 7-year-boy in Georgia sought immediate medical attention after he swallowed the Airpod that was gifted to him on the Christmas. The boy was holding it in his mouth by its longer side when he accidentally swallowed it. His mother, Kiara Stroud immediately rushed him to the hospitals following the incident.

Below the rib cage

The doctors conducted an XRay after examining his condition. The device was clearly seen sitting below his rib cage in the XRay. The doctors assured that the boy is all right and decided to let the Airpod make its way out of the body in a natural way.

Stroud who was stunned by the incident said she never expected her child to swallow the device. She took to Facebook to share the picture.

While speaking to international media, she said that they actually saw it because it had metal in it adding that she was really surprised to see it in the XRay. She revealed that she is going to stick with the old fashioned headsets until her son gets a little older. She also hopes that her story would serve as an eye-opener for other parents.

