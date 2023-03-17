700 Indian Students In Canada Face Deportation Over Fake Docs, Travel Agent Tracked Down

700 Indian students have received deportation notices from the Canada Border Security Agency after their visa documents were discovered to be fictitious. According to reports, these students received their visas from Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services, run by Brijesh Mishra, who helped students with visa applications.

Later on Thursday, March 16, in a big win, Jalandhar police said they have located the office of the travel agent who allegedly issued fake documents. The police said the office is located near the city bus depot but it has remained closed for six months. Officials further said they are verifying other details but are yet to receive any complaints in this matter.

According to reports, students went to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa but the fraud came to light after they applied for permanent residency (PR) in the North American country recently. Reports claimed that the accused Mishra charged at least Rs 16 lakh per student for the visa expenses, including the admission fee but barring airfares and security deposits. Canadian authorities have reportedly alleged that the students generated ‘admission offer letters’ to enter the country for their education.

Students are reportedly claiming that they applied for study visas through Brijesh Mishra-led Education Migration Services in Jalandhar, from 2018 to 2022. However, the claims made by these students could not convince the CBSA officers as they were unable to substantiate the involvement of Brijesh Mishra in compiling and organising fake documents.