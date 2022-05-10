72-year-old Bangkok Man Cremates Wife After Living With Her Coffin For 21 Years

A distressing video has emerged on social media, which shows a 72-year-old man in Thailand cremating his wife after living with her dead remains for more than two decades. The man finally bid farewell to his deceased wife 21 years after she died. The video was shared on Facebook, where Charn Janwatchakal was seen taking his wife's coffin outside his home.

In the video, 72-year-old, Janwatchakal was seen assisting the Bangkok Foundation staff and taking his wife's coffin outside his home in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok. It was believed that he had kept his spouse's body next to him in a small room where he slept and spoke to her pretending she was still alive, as per Independent. The video has emerged on Facebook, where he could be seen saying a few things referring to his late wife, "You are just going for a brief business and you'll be back home again. It won't be long, I promise".

As per the Independent, the foundation workers took out the rotting coffin from the dirty space, which was surrounded by plastic bags and other stuff as well. Moreover, there were no legal actions taken against the man as he registered his wife's death with officials. The reason for the death of Janwatchakal's partner was a congenital disease in 2001.

Who is Charn Janwatchakal?

According to the Independent, Charn Janwatchakal is well-educated and had earned several degrees. He has also worked as a medic in the Royal Thai Army and his wife too had served in the public health ministry before she passed away. Moreover, his home remained without electricity and was said to be in a poor and dilapidated condition when authorities came to retrieve his wife's mortal remains. The 72-years-old man stated that he used to live with his wife and two sons. His sons decided to move out of the house as they were not pleased with their father's decision to keep the corpse on the property.

The post since the time it was shared has garnered over 85K views accompanied by countless reactions from netizens online. The users were seen putting out their views such as "True love does exist". A second user expressed, "Keep fighting, uncle. I wish you good health". The third user wrote, "Someone give uncle a hug please".

Image: Facebook/Sathit Wongthong