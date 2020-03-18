Coronavirus: 73-year-old Doctor Working To Cure Patients Hailed As 'frontline Hero'

A 73-year-old doctor is being hailed as ‘frontline hero’ for continuously working in emergency rooms to cure coronavirus patients in Texas, United States. A White House correspondent took to Twitter to share the picture of her physician father who is working in the midst of coronavirus crisis.

Kristin Fisher said that her father has been working in the Emergency Room and when she asked how he was doing, he sent a picture of himself. She said that she burst into tears after seeing the picture. In the picture posted on Twitter, Fisher’s father can be seen standing in the doctor’s uniform with his mask on.

“I called him to say I was worried about him, but could barely speak as I fought to keep my voice steady. I think we all have a moment where the gravity of what’s happening finally hits us. This was mine,” said the journalist.

This is my Dad. He’s a 73 year old Emergency Room physician in Texas who loves his job and will never retire.

He texted me this picture tonight after I’d asked him how he was doing, and I burst into tears the second I saw it. My reaction came out of nowhere... pic.twitter.com/YOiMT5sImy — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) March 17, 2020

Netizens share similar stories

Public health agencies have warned that old age people are more vulnerable but the grit of the septuagenarian emergency room doctor impressed netizens. Many people also shared the story of their family members working in similar situations.

Mine was nearly identical. My daughter is a charge RN at local hospital. They have one confirmed patient & 2 others tested inpatient on her floor. She called me Sunday night to tell me, “Mom, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ I get it, it’s a matter of ‘when’. “ /1 — carol (@beachws) March 17, 2020

