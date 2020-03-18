The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: 73-year-old Doctor Working To Cure Patients Hailed As 'frontline Hero'

Rest of the World News

A 73-year-old doctor is being hailed as ‘frontline hero’ for continuously working in emergency rooms to cure coronavirus patients in Texas, United States.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

A 73-year-old doctor is being hailed as ‘frontline hero’ for continuously working in emergency rooms to cure coronavirus patients in Texas, United States. A White House correspondent took to Twitter to share the picture of her physician father who is working in the midst of coronavirus crisis.

Kristin Fisher said that her father has been working in the Emergency Room and when she asked how he was doing, he sent a picture of himself. She said that she burst into tears after seeing the picture. In the picture posted on Twitter, Fisher’s father can be seen standing in the doctor’s uniform with his mask on.

“I called him to say I was worried about him, but could barely speak as I fought to keep my voice steady. I think we all have a moment where the gravity of what’s happening finally hits us. This was mine,” said the journalist.

Read: 'Coming From Influence Doesn't Give One The Right To Spread Coronavirus': Mamata Banerjee

Read: Coronavirus: From Donating Money To Helping Elderly, Kind Acts Restore Faith In Humanity

Netizens share similar stories

Public health agencies have warned that old age people are more vulnerable but the grit of the septuagenarian emergency room doctor impressed netizens. Many people also shared the story of their family members working in similar situations.

Read: FWICE Halts Amit Trivedi's Shoot For Defying Shutdown Orders Amid Coronavirus; Watch

Read: Reddit's ‘ultimate Lift Protection Against Coronavirus’ Hack Leaves People Divided

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA