736 Million Women Have Been Harassed At Least Once In Life: UN Releases Shocking Report

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women is observed every year on November 25 with a goal to increase awareness of the suffering of women worldwide. While women have been subjected to violence for decades, instances particularly increased during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw long periods of lockdown. The situation got so worse that the United Nations Women (UN) termed the situation as 'Shadow Pandemic'.

In its latest report, United Nations (UN) women laid bare the condition of women. As per the global body, over 736 million women across the world have experienced physical and sexual harassment, mostly by an intimate partner, at least once in their life. This count does not include sexual harassment, which women face everywhere, from office to streets.

Emerging data shows an increase in calls to domestic violence helplines in many countries since the outbreak of COVID-19. In April, UK's National Domestic Abuse Helpline revealed that it had reported a 120% rise in the number of calls it received in a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, in India, complaints of domestic violence received by the National Commission for Women rose from 2,960 in 2019 to 5,297 in the following year. The trend continues to rise this year as well with the agency receiving 1,463 complaints between January and March.

What are the countries doing?

According to the United Nations, at least 52 countries had 'integrated prevention and response to violence' against girls and women in their COVID response plans by September 2020. In addition, a total of 121 countries had adopted measures to strengthen services for women survivors of violence during the global crisis.

In April, UK Home Office set up a commission to provide up to £2 million help to domestic abuse victims. "It will signpost to victims how they can access help and but also to reassure them that they can access support services and the police are still on hand," the country’s Home Secretary Priti Patel told reporters.

Meanwhile, tech giants Google and Facebook also initiated various programs to combat rising cases of domestic violence and abuse. As a part of its "Ad Grants Crisis Relief Program", the company granted US$ 1 million aid to UN to promote content related to gender equality last year. Facebook (now Meta), meanwhile, made resources easily available to survivors of domestic violence through its platform.

24/7 helpline number for women in India

As an initiative towards helping women facing violence and sexual harassment, the National Commission for Women (NCW), through a press release, has announced the launch of a 24-hour emergency helpline number for providing emergency and non-emergency services to women facing possible violence.

The helpline will connect the complainants to appropriate officials such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services, etc. Also, the helpline will be providing information on various women-related government programs.

The service will help authorities reach out to women facing violence and harassment in their own homes. This will enable the respective authorities to monitor violence against women including domestic violence, sexual assault, physical and mental harassment by family, and many more.

