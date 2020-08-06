75 Years Of Hiroshima Nuclear Bombing: Survivors And Mayor Call For Nuclear Disarmament

Japan on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the horrific nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, the world's first nuclear attack which was carried out on August 6, 1945, by the American Air Force. The Hiroshima bombing destroyed the city and killed about 1,40,000 people which included civilians and children. Three days later, another nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki killing another 70,000 civilians.

The two nuclear bombings remain the only nuclear attacks in the history of the world and Japan remains the only country in the world to suffer the nuclear attacks. Japan surrendered on August 15 after the two nuclear attacks ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression and expansion in Asia.

A ceremony was held in this regard to pray for those killed or wounded in the bombing and call for world peace which saw the participation of survivors, relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries, however, the general public at large was not allowed to attend the ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony held at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park was had the number of attendants reduced to less than 1,000, which is one-tenth of past years, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was broadcast online for the people to participate in the ceremony and pay their tributes.

On the occasion, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui called for the world leaders to come together and more seriously commit to nuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan’s failures.

“I ask the Japanese government to heed the appeal of the (bombing survivors) to sign, ratify and become a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” Matsui said.

Matsui also urged the world leaders possessing nuclear weapons, to visit Hiroshima to see the catastrophic effects of the nuclear attacks.

"We must never allow this painful past to repeat itself. Civil society must reject self-centred nationalism and unite against all threats," he said.

“As the only nation to suffer a nuclear attack, Japan must persuade the global public to unite with the spirit of Hiroshima,” he added.

He seemingly targeted the Japanese government as Japan has not signed the nuclear weapons ban treaty adopted in 2017 despite its non-nuclear pledge and knowing the disastrous effects of nuclear armaments.

Groups of survivors lamented the slow progress of nuclear disarmament.

Keiko Ogura, an 84-year-old who survived the atomic bombing at age eight said, “Many survivors are offended by the prime minister of this country who does not sign the nuclear weapons prohibition treaty.”

“We need non-nuclear states to help us and pressure the Japanese government into signing,” he added.

(With AP inputs)

