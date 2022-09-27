76 Killed, 20 Journalists Held As Iran Escalates Crackdown On Anti-hijab Protests: Report

Amid protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, Iranian authorities have started arresting journalists. At least 20 journalists have been arrested in Iran since the protests erupted earlier this month over the death of Mahsa Amini who was detained by the country's 'morality' police, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. In addition, Iranian civil rights activist Hossein Ronaghi was also arrested on September 22. Hours later, Ronaghi in a video message announced that he had managed to escape from the security personnel.

Hossein Ronaghi was beaten by guards in Evin prison in Tehran, RFE/RL reported. The arrests of journalists come amid restrictions on internet access in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan. On September 26, Internet observatory Netblocks announced the loss of internet connectivity in Iran's Amir Kabir University. The decision of Iranian authorities came as people have been using social media to showcase opposition. The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement said that they have been informed by multiple sources that 20 journalists have been arrested in Iran. It further said that their sources have revealed that several journalists have been taken into custody during midnight raids on their homes.

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show the loss of internet connectivity at #Amirkabir University in #Iran as students strike over the death of #MahsaAmini.



Meanwhile:



▶️ Daily mobile disruptions continue

▶️ Social media restrictions remain in place



📰 Report: https://t.co/8cCHIJA2Oi pic.twitter.com/fGKr4QGW9b — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 26, 2022

Protests erupted after Mahsa Amini's death

The Committee to Protect Journalists claimed that the security personnel who confiscated the electronic devices of journalists did not reveal which agency they represented or did not show arrest warrants or explanation of charges. The Committee to Protect Journalists called on Iranian authorities to release the arrested journalists who were reporting about the protests in the nation. Notably, the protests erupted in Iran on 16 September after the death of Mahsa Amini in 'morality' police custody. She was allegedly detained for wearing the Islamic headscarf too loosely. Iranian Police have claimed that Mahsa Amini died due to a heart attack and she was not mistreated. However, her family has raised doubts regarding the claims made by the police. Videos of protests in Iran have emerged on social media.

New video shows protests in Gohardasht last night in Alborz province. Despite heavy crackdown by the regime's repressive forces & over 200 martyrs+10000 protesters arrested, people pour into streets challenging the entirety of the religious fascism ruling Iran #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/HFtlHyxi7J — Hossein Abedini (@HoAbedini) September 27, 2022

Rights Group claims 76 protesters died in Iran

A rights group in Iran has claimed that at least 76 protesters have been killed by security personnel. Iran Human Rights group said that most families have been forced to bury their family members at night and they were pressurised against holding public funerals. As per the Associated Press tally, more than 1200 protesters have been arrested since the protests erupted in Iran following Mahsa Amini's death.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP