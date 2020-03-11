Bahrain: 77 Out Of 165 Citizens Evacuated From Iran Test Positive For Coronavirus

Bahrain's health ministry announced on March 11 that there were 77 people who had tested positive for coronavirus among the citizens that were evacuated from Iran. The 165 citizens were evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran on March 10. They were brought back using a chartered plane and tested immediately upon entry into the kingdom.

No reported deaths

The remaining 88 citizens have tested negative for coronavirus but have still been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. Bahrain has reported a total of 189 cases, including the 77 citizens that were evacuated from Iran. It has not reported any deaths and a total of 30 people have recovered from the virus.

Globally, 4,380 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,21,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries.

No spectators for Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain Grand Prix will be held without any spectators in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. The organizers, in consultation with Formula One, announced the development on March 8. The race is scheduled to take place on March 22.

"As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and racegoers is a tremendous responsibility. Given the continued spread of Covid-19 globally, convening a major sporting event which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time. But to ensure that neither the sport nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."

The statement added, "Bahrain’s own early actions to prevent, identify and isolate cases of individuals with Covid-19 has been extremely successful to date. The approach has involved rapid, proactive measures, identifying those affected by the virus, of which the overwhelming majority of cases relate to those travelling into the country by air. Aggressive social distancing measures have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the virus’ spread, something that would clearly be near impossible to maintain were the race to have proceeded as originally planned."

