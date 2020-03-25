Madrid: 77-year-old Man Arrested For Going Out On Pokémon Hunting Amid Lockdown

The world has gone into a complete lockdown in order to block the spread of coronavirus and prevent further escalation in cases. Law enforcement authorities across the globe are doing their best to keep people indoors but there are some irresponsible elements in the society who are openly defying quarantine orders. Recently, a 77-year-old man was arrested in Spain for hunting Pokemon on the streets of Madrid, at a time when the entire country is under lockdown.

Madrid police on March 23 posted a picture of the fine ticket along with other details. Madrid police in its post also urged people to not make excuses and to stay at home until the virus is contained. Spain on March 24 overtook China to become the country with the second-highest death toll related to COVID-19. Spain has so far recorded 3,434 coronavirus-related deaths, of which 443 came in the last 24 hours. The country has the fourth-highest confirmed cases anywhere in the world after China, Italy and the United States.

Cazar #Pokemon, dinosaurios o cualquier otra criatura mágica está ⛔️ PROHIBIDO ⛔️ durante el Estado de Alarma. No pongas excusas y #QuedateEnCasa #ResponsabilidadSocial #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/L4U2xvGpU0 — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 19,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,35,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France has also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 784 people have died so far, out of the 54,968 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

Lead Image Credit: Unsplash

