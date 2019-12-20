8 People Who Became Internet Sensation In 2019 For Peculiar Reasons

As the year-end approaches, a scan through the internet has brought up several people who became sensations within no time. From Ranu Mondal to Hindustani Bhau, the internet churned out overnight stars effortlessly. Social media influence and growing internet accessibility made these common people reach instant fame. Yet there were also some bizarre incidents that made the rounds on the internet and raised doubts over the relevance to gain popularity. Take a look at the top 8 bizarre Indian internet sensations in 2019.

Vipin Sahu- The Paraglider

This man showcased the epic abusive reaction with cussing words when he agreed to take up the adventure sport. It is a matter of wonder how he gained so much popularity. Internet is full of memes on him. Take a look.

Vaibhav Vora- Mature opinions

A guy named Vaibhav Vora gained internet fame for his mature bag and mature opinions. His opinion about a simple bag made him so popular that he ended up signing a brand deal with a clothing chain. Vaibhav became an internet sensation overnight after releasing a TikTok video in July. He suggested tactics on looking attractive in college by carrying a mature and sporty bag. Take a look.

Okhas Kamathe- Chicken leg piece guy

This man took the internet by storm with his love for chicken legs. A TikTok user, Ulhas is known for sharing videos of him eating delicious dishes yet what captured the eyes of his fans was him eating the leg piece. Netizens loved the chicken leg piece so much, that they flooded TikTok and YouTube with memes. Here is the video.

Jawad Bendaoud - Tough guy

Jawad Bendaoud, 32, went viral for a video in which he can be seen walking out of the court. The tough look on Jawad’s face and his walk that was in tune with his expression made him viral. Gradually this became a meme. Jawad was jailed for lending his flat to two men who allegedly took part in the 2015 Paris attacks. Take a look.

Sad Pakistan cricket fan

This anonymous guy went viral during the India-Pakistan World Cup match, where India beat the country by 89 runs. He is seen accusing the players Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed for eating burgers before the game as the reason for their loss. His odd reason and rant gave him fame. Take a look.

Pakistan lost the match just because of 🍔 burger



L lag gye 🤣😂🤣



Dil ro raha hai - 2019 edition #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ggvC23K2EQ — 💕 🇮🇳 ब्रजेश 🇮🇳❤️ (@brajeshjee) June 17, 2019

Bhargav and Nithya - Oh my God, Oh my God Girl

Bhargav and Nithya went viral for a very common phrase. This is the power of social media. They simply said: "Oh my God, Oh my God Girl" in the video. Here it is.

Baby I want Apple .. omg Girl wants apple 😂😂 don’t miss the end 😂😂 hey guys I’m your tiktok potato fry guy .. I’m new to Twitter.. please share my videos & tag me .. I need ur love & Support @BhargavFunbuckt #omggirl #funbucketbhargav #tiktokstar #ohmigodohmigod pic.twitter.com/FngagUhNeM — Fun Bucket Bhargav (@BhargavFunbuckt) October 1, 2019

Rozi Khan - Tyron Lannister's lookalike

A 25-year-old waiter in Mansehra, Pakistan named Rozi Khan went viral online because of his uncanny resemblance to Peter Dinklage. He was also called as a Desi Tyrion Lannister. Many were reported going to him to take selfies. Here he is.

Virat Kohli's lookalike

Just like Rozi, another lookalike sent the internet into a frenzy. It was none other than Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s doppelganger, who became a TikTok celebrity. Gaurav Arora has over 4 million followers and 32.9 million likes on his profile and is known for his videos where he is imitating original Virat Kohli. Have a look.

