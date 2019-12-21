8-year-old Girl Writes Letter To Drunk Driver Who Nearly Killed Her Mother

An eight-year-old girl has written a heartfelt letter to a driver who hit her mother's car while driving drunk. Isabelle Elce, who lives in the town of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, England wrote a letter to a man named Tomasz Niedziela, after the latter hit her mother's car under the influence of alcohol. Isabelle in her letter reminded Tomasz that he nearly killed her mother because he drank alcohol and asked him to never do that again.

Read: 'Shikara: A Love Letter From Kashmir' Highlights The Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits

A heartfelt letter from a daughter

Isabelle in her letter wrote, "To the man who drank alcohol on that night...when you drank alcohol and went in your car you nearly killed my mummy! She had to go to the hospital with blood pouring out of her head and I nearly didn't have a mummy anymore. So please don't ever do that again. Thank you from Isabelle." The letter is melting hearts on social media ever since it was shared by Isabelle's mother on September 27.

Read: UK: 4 Boys Write Letter To Play With Neighbour's Dog, Receive 'better Response'

Isabelle's mother Amelia Elce was hit by Tomasz Niedziela's car on September 21. Niedziela was driving drunk at the time of the accident and he was on the wrong side of the road when he hit Amelia Elce's car at 80mph. Amelia, a tutor at North Notts College, said that the impact of the accident has absolutely terrified her and the thought of just getting into a car is beyond imaginable.

Read: Texas Deli Owner Answers Children's Letter To Santa, Becomes Local Hero

Amelia said that she was screaming and shouting when she saw his car coming to her at a frightenable speed. According to the police information which she later received, she was hit at a speed of 80mph. At first, she thought that she is not coming out of this alive, but she considers herself very lucky as she escaped the accident with just cuts and severe whiplash.

Read: 26/11 Terror Attack Survivor Moshe Holtzberg 'deeply Touched' By PM Modi's Letter

