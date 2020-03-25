8-year-old's Letter On Mom's Homeschooling Amid Lockdown Leaves Netizens In Splits

Amid the coronavirus lockdown where the schools have been shut down, several mothers are sitting with their kids for homeschooling so that they do not miss any important thing during this shutdown. But are the kids really happy to be schooled at home? Here is one such example where a child wrote a journal where he wrote that "things are not going good" which has created a buzz on the Internet.

Hilarious journal

Candice Hunter Kennedy, from Verona, Kentucky, who describes herself as a stay-at-home parent on her Facebook account, posted a snapshot of a journal written by her eight-year-old son, Ben who appeared to critique his mom's teaching style.

'Y'all I'm dying!!! This is Ben's journal entry from Monday about our first 'homed school' day', Candice wrote on Facebook. Ben's school report on his mother-turned-teacher teaching style didn't mince words and he was blunt with his words while describing his mother. 'It is not going well. Mum mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out and I’m telling you it is not going good.'

'Too Funny'

As soon as Candice shared the pun intended picture of his son's handwritten note, scores of her friends and family members stormed the comment section with their humorous replies. Some sympathized with Candice and wrote that it is not only her who is alone, there were others also who are sailing on the same boat and that even their work is going in vain. Another user also expressed her concerns over the same and said that even things are not going well with her as well. A third user appreciated the efforts of Candice who is giving her time to her children and said that this post is a good way to make other parents realize how difficult it s to deal with a child and his homework daily.

