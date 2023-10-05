80 Nations Denounce Taliban's Drastic Restrictions On Rights Of Afghan Women And Girls

Eighty nations from across the world issued a joint statement to condemn the draconian Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The joint statement was delivered at the 78th meeting of the UN General Assembly. The countries collectively expressed concerns over the violation of rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. The list of nations includes UAE, Australia, Japan, Spain, Chile, and 75 other member nations and observers. Ever since the Taliban came to power in 2021, the plight of Afghan women remained neglected.

According to a joint statement, the group urged the autocratic authorities to respect the women of the conflict-stricken country based on not just Islamic values, but also in accordance with International human rights. The nations urged the regime to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women in the public and political life of Afghanistan. “We call on the de facto authorities to allow women and girls to exercise their rights and contribute to the social and economic development of the Afghan society by international human rights laws and teachings of Islam,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations. The joint statement presented by the UAE diplomat states that the edicts imposed against Afghan women are in contradiction with Islamic values and universal human rights.

Taliban defend itself

Meanwhile, the Taliban lambasted the joint statement and insisted that the women of Afghanistan are protected by the so-called Sharia law. “Those rights of women and girls, which have been given to them by Islam, have never been violated and will never be violated either. The Islamic Emirate considers it its obligation to correct women’s rights in the country,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson of the Taliban.

After coming to power, the Taliban authorities closed most girls’ high schools and even barred women from entering universities, salons and other public places. The statement came a week after the Taliban-appointed acting minister of Higher Education, Needa Mohammad Nadim, stressed that women and men are not equal under the Sharia law, Tolo News reported.