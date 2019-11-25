82-year-old Female Bodybuilder Willie Murphy Knocks Down Home Intruder

The 82-year old grandmother knocked down a home intruder who tried to break into her Rochester home in New York. The attempt to break-in proved to be a wrong decision for the intruder who was severely beaten by Will Murphy, an award-winning bodybuilder.

A man breaks-in the house of a bodybuilder

In an interview with international media, Will Murphy shared the account of the events which ended with him being taken to the hospital. She said that the incident happened on the night of November 21, when she was getting ready for her. Suddenly she heard someone banging on the door and requesting an ambulance. It was late at night and Murphy called the police instead of opening the door. After a while, the man lost his anger and broke the door.

Murphy used household items to beat the intruder

Murphy who is an award-winning bodybuilder said that it was dark and she was alone at home. However, she said, “I'm tough," and the intruder picked the wrong house to break-in. She used various household items to attack him and kept beating him. The 82-year-old woman used the metal legs of the table to beat, she said. Murphy practices weight-lifting at a local YMCA. She is capable of lifting 225 pounds, which is accounted for as the deadlift.

The intruder was left lifeless

Certainly, the decision of the intruder to break into the house of an award-winning body lifter proved to be deadly. Murphy jumped on the intruder a couple of times and ran towards the kitchen. She squinted a bottle of shampoo on his face. Later, the police and the ambulance arrived in response to Murphy's call and took him in an ambulance. Murphy further said that the man was relieved and happy to be taken out of her house. She said, "I think he was happy when he went in the ambulance because I sent him in the ambulance. Yes, I did.". In an ironic turn of events, the man who was requesting an ambulance was finally sent in one.

