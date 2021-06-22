8,500 Children Used As Soldiers In Conflicts Across World In 2020: UN Report

As many as 8,521 children were used as soldiers in 21 conflicts in 2020 while another 2,674 children were killed, a report by the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) stated on Monday. The report presented to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) detailed that as many as 5,748 were injured in various conflicts including the most recent 10-day war between Israel and Hamas and the prolonged crisis in the Syrian Republic. In six countries- Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, that most children were targeted. It is imperative to note that all the aforementioned states have been shadowed by prolonged insurgency and religion-based terrorism.

Additionally, the annual report titled ‘Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) report’ pointed out 26,425 grave violations were committed against children below 18 years of age last year. Out of the total, 23,946 violations were committed in 2020 while another 2,479 were committed earlier but verified only in 2020. The violations included not only their recruitment, killing and maiming but also their abduction, denial of education and healthcare as well as sexual abuse.

Grave violations affect boys and girls differently. Whereas 85 per cent of children recruited and used were boys, 98 per cent of sexual violence was perpetrated against girls. Sexual violence remained vastly underreported, owing to stigmatization, cultural norms, absence of services and safety concerns. Abduction and killing and maiming also affected boys more severely (76 and 70 per cent respectively," the reprot further stated.

Blacklist to shame countries

The report also included a blacklist intended to shame countries that have been accused of harming children in conflicts and to persuade them to implement measures to protect the vulnerable. The list has long been controversial with diplomats saying Saudi Arabia, which has been accused of killing children in Yemen and Israel, accused of killing Palestinian children, both exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list. It is imperative to note that while Israel has never been listed, a Saudi-led military coalition was removed from the list in 2020.

"Escalation of conflict, armed clashes and disregard for international humanitarian law and international human rights law had a severe impact on the protection of children. Cross-border spillover of conflicts and intercommunal violence-affected children, in particular in the Sahel and Lake Chad basin regions," the report stated.

Image: AP