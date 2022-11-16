86-year-old Japanese Man Registers Stunning Bodybuilding Record For His Ailing Wife

Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa at the age of 86 broke his own record as the oldest person to compete in the Japan championships.

After a long break from his career, the bodybuilding champion spent hours working out in the gym and built an excellent shape to take part in the competition, which was held on October 9.

Making it a point to break the barrier, he pursued his passion at the age of 86 and appeared better than many men half his age.

According to Standard Media Kenya, a multiple-time champion bodybuilder in his youth, Kanazawa retired from the sport at the age of 34. After retiring early, he stopped exercising and adopted an unhealthy lifestyle. But soon he realised and at the age of 50, he got motivated to get back in shape and lead a healthy lifestyle.

However, various reports also stated that he decided to make a comeback before turning 50 to encourage his wife, who was prone to illness.

Japanese bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa

According to the Japanese news outlet The Mainichi, Kanazawa is a resident of Hiroshima, he took part in the 68th edition of the men's Japan bodybuilding championships in Osaka where he went up against young bodybuilders with exquisite poses. Though he could not make it to the finals, he felt happy and grateful for being able to participate.

"I'm grateful for just being able to participate. I hope I can reach the hearts of others when they see me take on a challenge even in old age," he said.

Kanazawa started his journey at the age of 20 and won the Japan championships bodybuilder title for the first time at the age of 24. Later, he won his second "Mister Japan" title at the age of 27 and retired at 34. The reason for the comeback was to encourage his wife as she was suffering from a serious illness, The Mainichi reported.

He was a Japan champion 15 times in total, including a victory in the masters championships for bodybuilders aged 40 or above when he was 57 years old, stated TBS reports.

"I want to compete until I'm 90. And I'd like to set myself as an example to other grandpas and grandmas in the world by living healthy until 100," Kanazawa was quoted as saying.