19 years of 9/11: Five films that capture the horrific attack on World Trade Center

On this day, nearly two decades ago, the world witnessed one of the most gruesome terrorist acts in the history of mankind. In an attack that lasted 102 minutes, suicide bombers crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre complex in Manhattan, New York. A third and fourth aeroplane slammed into the Pentagon building and into a field in Pennsylvania respectively. The attacks not only led to the death of over 3,000 people but an equally robust investigation by the Americans.

While most of the people today know about the events that led up to the attacks and the aftermath, there are a lot who are still unaware of several facets. Catering to the same, many filmmakers over the years have made documentaries, features films and docudramas on the topic. Here are the top movies you must watch to know more about the ghastly attacks.

World Trade Centre

World Trade Center is a 2006 American survival drama film directed by Oliver Stone and based on September 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center. The basic plot of the film revolves around those Two Port Authority police officers who become trapped under the rubble of the World Trade Center.

Flight 93

Released in 2006, the film chronicles the events aboard the United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four flights hijacked during the September 11 attack. The film stars Jeffrey Nordling, Colin Glazer, Brennan Elliott, Ty Olsson, Jacqueline Ann Steuart, Laura Mennell, Barry W Levy, Biski Gugushe, Dominic Rains, among others and is directed by Peter Markle.

Zero Dark Thirty

The 2012 American Thriller dramatizes the nearly decade-long international manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. This search leads to the discovery of his compound in Pakistan and the military raid that resulted in bin Laden's death on May 2, 2011. The film is directed by ted by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal.

United 93

Like Flight 93, this one also tells the incredible story of the people aboard the fateful United Airlines Flight 93, and how they foiled the terrorists’ plan of hitting the White House or the United States Capitol, their possible targets.

New York

Marking the only Bollywood film that touches the incident deeply, the Kabir Khan directed film begins in 1999 and ends in 2008. The film tells the story of 3 students studying at the fictional New York State University whose lives are changed by the September 11 attacks and its aftermath.

