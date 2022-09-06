In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed and 63 injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Bangladesh's Rangpur on Monday. According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the major accident took place on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway near Shaleyashah Bridge in Taraganj Upazila at around 12:30. Citing police officials, the local media reported that five people were killed on the spot while others succumbed to injuries after two buses-- Joana Paribahan and Islam Paribahan-- collided on a busy highway.

Dr Samsul Arefin of the RpMCH emergency department said that some of the injured are in critical condition. "The collision, which took place at about 12:15 a.m. local time, left five people dead on the spot," Md Russell Miah, chief of Rangpur's Taraganj sub-district, told Xinhua over the phone. "Four others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital later," he said.

Further, he informed that a total of 63 people suffered injuries and were shifted to different district hospitals and added the officials were still investigating the cause of the accident.

Road accidents in Bangladesh are quite common

It is worth mentioning here that road accidents were quite common in Bangladesh, with the Road Safety Foundation claiming more than 500 people were killed and 961 others injured in 458 road accidents last month. The report claimed on average about 17 people were killed daily in road accidents in August. The death toll was higher in July, with 739 people killed and more than 1000 injured. The report was prepared on the basis of the news coverage of traffic accidents in nine national dailies, seven online news portals and television channels. Of the deceased, 431 people or 83%, aged between 18 and 65 years, fell under the working-class category.

Image: Pixabay/Representational