9 Killed In Mexico As Gunmen Open Fire On Customers & Staff At Bar; Investigation Underway

A tragic event occurred at a bar in Central Mexico on Wednesday when gunmen barged into the bar and killed at least nine people. Citing the local media, Mexico Daily Post reported that the tragic incident took place in the Lexuz Bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state.

Locals said that seven gunmen stormed into the bar on Wednesday night and started firing. The motive behind the attack is still not clear and the matter is under investigation. The gang culture which is plaguing Mexico has led to frequent incidents of shooting in the country.

5 men & 4 women shot dead

The Mexico Daily Post reported that the victims of the Wednesday attack included five men and four women. Among the victims, one was reported to be the owner of the bar. According to the local reports, two were found dead in a car, although it is not clear whether they were fleeing from someone or became a victim of stray bullets.

Mexican states like Guanajuato are plagued by many instances of gang shootouts. According to the Mexico Daily Post, much of the violence that happens is blamed on the turf war between cartels like the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) and its rivals the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal gang. It was reported that the CJNG which has its power base in the state of Jalisco is trying to gain turf in the state of Guanajuato where the Santa Rosa de Lima has major control.