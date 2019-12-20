9-year-old Boy Cries Tears Of Joy After Last Chemo Pills, Watch Video

A 9-year-old boy’s emotional reaction after finishing his last chemotherapy treatment has captured the hearts of netizens. The video, posted on Facebook by his mother Ashley Cotter, has been viewed over 19,000 times. The video shows her 9-year-old son Steven bursting into tears of joy after his last chemo medication ended.

Beating cancer with a smile

In the caption of the picture, she wrote that her kid took his chemo crying with a smile on his face. She added that watching her son coming out of cancer was pure happiness. Cotter also shared photos of her son posing next to all of his medication. The text along the picture read, "This is just a touch of what he’s had to take over the past 3 yrs my baby kicked cancer ass with a smile on his face and his head held high I could not be more proud then I am right now!!!!! #peaceoutcancer"

Speaking to international media, she said that Steven was diagnosed with cancer when he was just six years old and had his first treatment on August 29, 2016. Cotter added that it was absolutely horrible to hear the words ‘your son has cancer.” She also said that the feeling to finally witness her son beat cancer and do his chemotherapy treatment with a smile on his face and his head high was absolutely amazing.

In a breakthrough discovery, the scientists at the laboratory of Professor Ralf Paus of the Centre for Dermatology Research have discovered a new strategy to protect hair follicles during chemotherapy. The study from the laboratory described how damage in the hair follicle caused by taxanes, cancer drugs which can cause permanent hair loss during chemotherapy, can be prevented. Hair loss during chemotherapy is viewed as one of the most distressing side effects of modern cancer therapy and while working towards finding a solution, researchers have discovered a new strategy to protect hair follicles. To do this, scientists have exploited the properties of a newer class of drug called CDK4/6 inhibitors, which blocks cell division and are already medically approved as so-called "targeted" cancer therapies.

