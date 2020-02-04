9-year-old Saves Cousin's Life With Technique Learnt On YouTube

A 9-year-old boy from Raymer, Tennessee has reportedly saved the life of his cousin by applying a technique that he learned on YouTube. Timothy Prather from the US, who mastered ‘Heimlich' by watching videos on YouTube, saved his cousin brother from choking.

The Heimlich technique involves techniques of giving abdominal thrusts to a person who might be choking and is unable to breathe. Timothy’s cousin brother reportedly started stomping his feet struggling to inhale as he held his throat scrambling for help. Timothy immediately sprung into action using the Heimlich technique on his cousin brother giving him incessant belly thrusts to revive his breathing.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki shares the story on Twitter

The inspiring story was shared by the YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Twitter with a caption suggesting that YouTube has tremendous valuable and instructional videos that could assist you with technique to help someone who is choking.

The users immediately flooded the post highlighting the importance of the Heimlich technique, hurling heaps of appreciation for the Tennessee boy and thanking the YouTube CEO for providing an informative platform available to users to learn from. Users also hailed the boy’s bravery despite his age and avowed his Heimlich manoeuvre.

The two brothers were reportedly at Rodeo at their grandparents’ place when the incident occurred. Timothy told the media that his brother was exhibiting alarming behaviour like he was choking, and he immediately knew that something was wrong and he had to do something to save his cousin brother’s life.

According to reports, Connor was having a candy that lodged in his breathing canal choking him as he struggled, drilling his feet to the ground gasping for air.

Krystina Prather, Timothy’s mother told the media that she knew her kid was smart and he could do something like that, however, she hadn’t thought it would come down to a situation where he would just know what was needed to be done to help the situation given the quiet and shy kid that he was.

