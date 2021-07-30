9-years Jail For First Conviction Under Hong Kong’s Draconian New National Security Law

On Friday, a Hong Kong waiter was sentenced to nine years in prison after becoming the first person to be convicted under a new national security rule enacted by Beijing to quell dissent in the city. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and secession for ramming a motorcycle into three police officers on July 1, 2020, the day after the national security law was adopted.

The trial was a milestone moment in the city's legal landscape, confirming that certain illegal political statements now entail hefty prison sentences. "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," read the flag flown by Tong, which was a common chant during the city's massive and frequently violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

Tong's trial was held without any jury

His trial was held without a jury, breaking Hong Kong's common law tradition, and was determined by three judges appointed by the city's governor to hear national security cases. Tong's ramming his motorcycle into police officers met the terrorism threshold, and the flag he hoisted was capable of inciting secession, according to the judges.

They gave him an eight-year sentence for the first crime and a six-and-a-half-year term for the second, but they said that it might be served consecutively, bringing his total sentence to nine years.

Tong's lawyer will appeal to the Court of Final Appeal

Clive Grossman, Tong's lawyer, told CNN that he intends to fight the verdict and the sentence. Tong has the option of appealing to the Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong's highest appellate court. While there may be a case to be made in the Supreme Court, Beijing has made it clear that it has the final say in how the national security law in the financial centre is interpreted.

The decision will have far-reaching repercussions on future national security. More than 60 people have been charged as a result of the law, including some of the city's most well-known democracy activists, including Jimmy Lai, the owner of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. The majority of them are currently incarcerated awaiting trial. National security offences can result in a sentence of up to life in prison.

What is the Hong Kong National Security Law?

The Hong Kong National Security Law is a piece of Hong Kong-specific national security legislation. Such a law is required under Article 23 of the Hong Kong Basic Law, which came into force in 1997 and states that the law is enacted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Rather than the Hong Kong Legislative Council, the Chinese Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the bill in June 2020. It officially came into effect on June 30, 2020. It gives Beijing authority over Hong Kong's lives that it never had before.