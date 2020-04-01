90-year-old COVID-19 Patient Dies In Belgium After Refusing A Ventilator

A 90-year-old coronavirus patient has died recently in Belgium after selflessly refusing to use a ventilator as she asked the doctors to “keep this for younger” individuals who have contracted the deadly COVID-19. Suzanne Hoylaerts reportedly from Binkom, near Lubbeek was hospitalised on March 20 when her health started deteriorating with the infection caused by the coronavirus. As the world currently battles with a chronic shortage of medical equipment and ventilators, the 90-year-old decided to ‘sacrifice’ one machine for someone younger.

According to Dutch media, Hoylaerts said, “You shouldn't breathe me, just help the younger people”. She reportedly even said that she had a good life. However, her family said that they were unable to bid goodbye to the 90-year-old as she was quarantined and was not allowed to meet anybody. The Mayor of Lubbeek, Theo Francken even lauded the altruistic act by the "beautiful" lady and wished she rest in peace. As of April 1, Belgium has reported at least 13,964 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus with over 820 fatalities.

Read - US: Coronavirus-hit Navy Ship's Captain Says 'soldiers Don't Need To Die'

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 44,136 lives worldwide as of April 1. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected at least 882,068 people. Out of the total infections, 185,067 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - 'If Anyone Dies While Serving COVID-19 Patients, Their Kin Will Get Rs 1 Crore': Kejriwal

Coronavirus fatality rate

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, new research has concluded that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is lower than what was previously estimated, however, it still remains largely lethal than normal flu. The study published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases has estimated that at least 0.66 per cent of all those who are infected with the COVID-19 will die. The death rate is thus lower than previously expected by still larger than fatality rate of flu which kills 0.1 per cent of infected people.

In the recent study, the researchers tried to predict the “infection fatality rate” that means if everyone gets infected and not just the severe cases of COVID-19, how many people will die. However, the overall death rate which is about two-thirds of one per cent goes up for adults. For people who are 80 or older, the fatality rate is 7.8 per cent while the figure is 0.00161 per cent for those who are below the age of nine. Meanwhile, for 40-year-olds and younger, the death rate is 0.16 per cent.

Read - Ex-Marseille President Pape Diouf Dies From Coronavirus

Read - 13-year-old British Boy Dies After Contracting Coronavirus