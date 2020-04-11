Good News: 93-year-old Turkish Man Recovers From Coronavirus

Coronavirus which originated nearly four months ago, has now spiralled up to infect over 1.7 million people worldwide. Amid constant destruction and gloom, the recovery of a 93-year-old woman in Turkey has offered some hope to the country's health care workers who have been juggling between saving lives and protecting their loved ones from COVID-19. Turkey has till now reported 47,029 cases of the virus with over 1,006 deaths and 2,423recoveries since the first case was reported in the country since March.

'Inspiring'

Alye Gunduz, a farmer from Turkey's southwestern city of Batman was admitted to a hospital in Istanbul after she complained of stomach ache and high fever on March 30. The 93-year-old Gunduz, received everybody's appreciation after she recovered following a ten-day treatment. Speaking to a news agency, chief physician Zekayi Kutlubay said that the case was particularly promising as patients with that age and chronic diseases were most of the time unable to recover because they were at the highest risk from COVID-19. "A 93-year-old woman walking out of intensive care sound and safe is inspiring for us as well as for other coronavirus patients at her age," he added.

'Battlefield'

In recent times, the strain has increased manifold with health care workers battling the infection nearly 24 hours a day. This comes as over 600 medical workers have been infected one had died due to COVID-19 across Turkey. Speaking to a news agency, Nuri Aydin, the rector of Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty of Istanbul University, called the situation as that of a "battlefield' adding that "Everyone is working arduously as if they are at war." Istanbul, with a population of nearly 15 million, had reported 60 per cent of the total positive cases in the country.

Like most of the frontline workers in other nations, Turkish doctors and nurses have been living in rented flats, vehicles, dorms or hotels in a bid to avoid the putting their families at risk of contracting the virus. Commenting on the situation, Aydin, reportedly said that their sacrifice was hard to put in words adding that "they are making a superhuman effort." Amidst all this, there are many patients who are caught unprepared without their mobile phones, shoes or other personal items. Narrating a recent incident, a head nurse reportedly said that they had received patients at emergency who neither had slippers nor pyjamas. “We address their needs and give our mobiles if needed," she added explaining the course of action.

