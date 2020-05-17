98-year-old Sees Great-grandson On His Birthday As Care Home Arranges Drive-thru Visit

Continuous lockdowns have restricted people to travel around. Strict rules have also denied people, living far from their home, to meet their family members. However, a 98-year-old woman was able to see her great-grandson on his first birthday only after the care home she was residing in devised a clever social distancing idea.

The Dunniwood Lodge in Doncaster, Uk introduced a drive-thru meeting system in order to facilitate the elderly from meeting their loved ones. According to reports, it was due to this arrangement that Violet Talbot, saw her grandson Teddy on his first birthday as her family drove thru in the care home’s parking lot. The group later took to Facebook to share photographs of the event.

'Out of this world'

She later described the whole experience as “absolutely out of this world.” Speaking to media reporters, she added that she was about to cry as she wanted to hug them. But seeing them in flesh and blood was a treat in itself. Care, home manager, Joanne Booker who helped with the meeting, speaking to international media reporters, said that it was absolutely amazing. She added that the response to the initiative has been phenomenal. According to reports, there were 17 families who confirmed their visits. However, according to Booker, the numbers have tripled and they have a huge queue waiting to come in

In a similar incident, a woman in Minnesota, US visited her grandmother at a health facility moments before her nuptials. Shauna Varner wanted her grandmother, Janice to attend her wedding scheduled for April 25. However, due to coronavirus crisis, the elderly woman couldn’t leave Country Manor Campus which prompted Shauna and her to-be husband Travis to come with this idea.

According to reports, both of them visited Shauna's beloved grandmother moment before the bride walked down the aisle. A video of the whole event was shared by the healthcare facility- Country Manor Campus on Facebook. The short clip showed the grandmother waiting for Shauna eagerly. Upon arrival, both of them saw each other and talked for a brief amount of time. According to the social media post, Janice wanted to dress up well for the occasion and picked up a navy blue dress to meet Shauna.