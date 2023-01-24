A Brief Timeline Of The Taliban Rule That Changed Afghanistan, And The Lives Of Its Women

The Taliban taking control of the entirety of Afghanistan in August of 2021 commenced a period of turmoil and oppression for the women of the nation, despite the group’s assurance that it would take a relatively lenient approach this time around compared to their rule in the 1990s. As Afghan women continue to face a wave of oppressive restrictions, let us take a look at how their lives were transformed under the Taliban, for the worse.

September 2021: The Taliban announced its interim all-male government, which quickly led to another announcement that girls will be excluded from receiving education in secondary schools. For women working in the government, the Taliban instructed them to stay home until a man cannot replace them for their job roles, BBC reported.

November 2021: Another clampdown on women, this time by stopping them from featuring in television shows and dramas.

December 2021: Now, women will also not be able to travel by themselves for long road trips, and will have to be accompanied by a male kin.

March 2022: The decision to re-open schools is out, but in mere hours and in a major U-turn, secondary schoolgoing girls have been barred from attending classes.

May 2022: Things get worse, as women are told to wear traditional headscarves and conceal their faces in public for the first time in over 20 years. Protests have also sparked, as female television presenters defy the order and refuse to wear the hijab.

October 2022: Women have now been banned from studying several subjects in universities.

November 2022: They have also been banned from visiting parks in Kabul.

December 2022: A varsity ban on female students, as well as those women working in NGOs.

A woman narrates how her life changed after the Taliban seized power

As the Taliban’s oppressive hold on women tightens, female Afghan voices continued to be heard, with some expressing concern, to others outright inspiring us. A female psychologist and secret teacher who spoke to BBC on the condition of anonymity over safety concerns recalled the now-gone time of female freedom and independence in Afghanistan.

“Before the ban, I would usually be at the office this time of the day, or school. It’s weird - everything has changed, from our daily schedules to the way we live,” she said. “They are girls that are in situations worse than mine and they have suicidal thoughts. They want to kill themselves, pretend someone wants to end their lives because they have lost every single and basic needs they had,” the woman added.