'A Century Of Music': Eddie Van Halen's Guitar, Elton John's Pianos To Go Under The Hammer

New York-based auction house Guernsey’s is set to host ''A Century of Music" online auction on July 14 and 15. The auction will have guitars of Eddie Van Halen, Clapton, Bo Diddley and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Paul Butterfield and James Cotton’s Blues harmonicas, Chick Corea and Elton John's pianos, Miles Davis’ test pressings, Billie Holliday’s Gown, John Lennon's artwork will also feature in the auction.

"A Century of Music" auction

Paul Butterfield stage speakers, the original pictures taken on stage by Barry Levine are part of the sale. The auction will feature Bill Clinton's Inaugural Ball Armstrong Saxophone. The iconic items from the legendary Woodstock Festival, Clapton, Bo Diddley and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s guitars. Over 500 vintage violins, banjos, ukuleles and mandolins will be up for sale on July 14 and 15. The iconic items that will be on sale include Woodstock '94 25th Anniversary Festival Art Wall Panel by Robert Indiana, Benny Goodman's Selmer B-Flat Clarinet, Eddie van Halen Kramer Stryper Guitar, Buddy Holly's stage-worn jacket.

The auction will offer remarkable attractions such as the front doors of New York's Chelsea Hotel. The 1969 hand-painted directional map to the Woodstock Festival will also go under the hammer along with sections of the stage, posters. Jason Becker's blue hurricane guitar will be auctioned on July 14 and July 15. People can grab Jimi Hendrix Electric Lady Control Roommonitor Speakers at the auction.

Guernsey’s is proud to present A Century of Music on July 14th and July 15th

This Thursday, July 8th is the final day to view the Meisel Collection in person in NJ before the auction date. To schedule an appointment please call or email today.

