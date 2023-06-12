A Danger To LGBTQ Communities? Countries That Are Not So 'Pride' Friendly

Why you’re reading this: June is celebrated as LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the historic Stonewall Uprising in 1969, which took place in Manhattan. However, in numerous countries, the celebration of LGBTQ rights is severely restricted due to laws criminalising homosexuality. For instance, Uganda, a country in Africa, recently passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which imposes life imprisonment for engaging in same-sex sexual acts. This law has received international condemnation, but it reflects the ongoing criminalisation of LGBTQ individuals in various regions around the world.

3 things you need to know

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated in June around the world

Of the 193 countries in the United Nations (UN), 64 criminalise same-sex acts

In some nations, it is a crime to identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community

Nations where same-sex acts are illegal as per law

Out of the 52 countries in Africa, same-sex acts are illegal in 32. These countries include Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In Asia, there are several countries where same-sex acts are considered illegal. These countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

In the Americas, same-sex acts are prohibited in Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Among island countries, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Kiribati do not allow same-sex acts.

Do some countries carry Death Penalty for same-sex acts?

Unfortunately, in some countries, same-sex acts carry severe punishments, including the death penalty. Countries where the death penalty may be imposed for same-sex acts include Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Uganda, Nigeria, Iran, Brunei, and Mauritania.

In other countries, prison sentences, fines, or whipping may be imposed for same-sex acts. Examples include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Oman, Malaysia, Kuwait, South Sudan, Brunei, and Malawi.

Across the world, criminal penalties for same-sex acts can range from fines to imprisonment. In the case of Russia, same-sex acts have been legal since 1993, but the government has targeted LGBTQ communities through discriminatory measures, such as anti-LGBTQ propaganda laws and imposing fines. These actions have created a challenging environment for LGBTQ individuals in Russia, despite the decriminalisation of same-sex acts.

What is happening in Uganda?

The African nation of Uganda recently implemented the Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023, which is regarded as one of the strictest anti-gay laws in the world. This law imposes life sentence for individuals found guilty of engaging in "same-sex sexual acts" and includes provisions criminalising the promotion or support of LGBTQ rights.