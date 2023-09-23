'A Huge Mistake': Ex-Pentagon Official Lambasts Trudeau Over Allegation Against India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed a grave mistake by accusing India of orchestrating the June killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to a former official of the US Department of Defense. In a conversation with ANI, Michael Rubin dismissed Trudeau's unsubstantiated claims against New Delhi.

“Prime Minister Trudeau I think has made a huge mistake. He has made allegations in a manner which he hasn't been able to back," the ex-Pentagon official said on Saturday, adding that the PM made an assumption that lacked corroboration. "Either he was shooting from the hip and he doesn't have the evidence to support the accusations he made against the government," he added.

Rubin called for an explanation from Trudeau for the rise of Khalistani violence and vandalism in Canada. "There is something there, in which case he needs to explain why this government was sheltering a terrorist,” he said, referring to Nijjar. The Khalistani leader was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

Earlier this week, Trudeau brought Nijjar's death to light at the Canadian Parliament, alleging that India's involvement in his killing. On Friday, he repeated the claims and said that Ottawa has shared the so-called "credible allegations that I talked about on Monday. With India, we did that many weeks ago."

Expressing skepticism over this, Rubin said that intelligence reports are complicated, citing the Iraq War. "As a former consumer of intelligence, I can say that oftentimes the intelligence we see whether it's a telephone intercept or something else, isn't as black and white, isn't as cut and dry. I mean, certainly, that was the case with regard to the Iraq War," he said.

Can Trudeau be trusted? Former Pentagon official says he wouldn't

Furthermore, he urged Canada to not "fool" itself by ignoring Nijjar's wrongdoings. “So when you have a situation like this, perhaps Prime Minister Trudeau raised the issue, but there wasn't necessarily consensus on what he meant. And regardless, let's not fool ourselves, Nijjar was not simply a plumber, any more than Osama bin Laden was a construction engineer. He had blood on his hands from multiple attacks," the US official continued.

"The Canadians haven’t been able to release any definitive intelligence and as time goes on, it raises the question about whether there's any truth,” Rubin said, concluding that Trudeau cannot be trusted especially as he prepares for the next elections. “When Justin Trudeau says trust me, I wouldn't trust him in the best of times, all the more so against the backdrop of an election campaign. He's personally losing ads," Rubin went on to say.