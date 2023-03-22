A Look At Lavish Meal 'dear Friends' Xi & Putin Shared During China Leader's Russia Trip

China President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow grabbed several eyeballs, so much so that the luxurious meals the two Presidents had for dinner garnered attention as well. According to the British news outlet, The Sun, the two leaders feasted on luxurious meals as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Chinese counterpart in his opulent Black Sea palace. The dinner came after the two leaders had a one-on-one talk on March 20, in which they discussed the relationship between their countries, China’s proposed peace plan to end the Russian-Ukraine war along with several other wide-ranging issues.

According to British news outlet The Sun, the two leaders munched on several traditional Russian dishes. The menu of the lavish dinner included blini with quail and mushrooms and sterlet sturgeon soup which was followed by a pomegranate sorbet. The next course included a rare Arctic fish called “nelma” with vegetables along with venison with cherry sauce. According to The Sun, the meal ended with the famous Russian dessert pavlova. Adding more elan and panache to the lavish meal, the dinner was accompanied by wines from Russia's southern Krasnodar region. While the dinner grabbed attention, what the two leaders spoke during the dinner was a matter of great importance.

Xi and Putin talked about greater economic ties

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged that Moscow is ready to support Chinese businesses and replace western companies from the Chinese market in an effort to increase greater economic ties. “We are ready to support Chinese business in replacing Western enterprises that left Russia,” Putin said as per the report by CNN. The assertion by the Russian president came after his Chinese counterpart mentioned that Beijing and Moscow should enhance trade cooperation. “We must fully utilise the spillover effects of major interconnecting projects, jointly safeguard our two countries’ energy security and expand our bilateral trade exchanges,” Xi said in a statement. “China and Russia should also enhance cooperation in scientific and technological innovation,” he added.