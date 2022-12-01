'A Momentous Occasion': World Powers Extend Support As India Assumes G20 Presidency

On the momentous occasion of India taking over the G20 presidency for the year 2023, several world powers sent congratulatory wishes and extended support to the nation, including the United States, Germany, and France. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US fully supports India as it assumes the presidency of the forum.

"We look forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year and on a range of issues including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy,” she said. Australia also joined the list of countries congratulating India for commencing its G20 presidency, with Australian PM Anthony Albanese sending good wishes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“Wishing every success to @narendramodi on India assuming the G20 presidency,” Albanese wrote on Twitter. Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said that Canberra is looking forward to collaborating with New Delhi in order to achieve G20 objectives.

“Today is a momentous occasion for #India as it takes over the #G20Presidency. We look forward to working closely with @amitabhk87 & @g20org team to achieve our shared objectives and progress on the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. #G20India @G20Australia #G20,” he wrote.

Wishing every success to @narendramodi on India assuming the G20 presidency. https://t.co/T6LQkHzAqp — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 1, 2022

Heartiest congratulations 🙏 to 🇮🇳 @G20_India as you officially kick off your #G20 Presidency today,we look forward to working closely with @amitabhk87 @harshvshringla and team to make India's Presidency a resounding success! Watch my video message below - HC Wong#G20India2023 pic.twitter.com/dxw80Qnnue — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 1, 2022

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong shared a video on the occasion to congratulate India. “Heartiest congratulations to @G20_India as you officially kick off your #G20 Presidency today, we look forward to working closely with @amitabhk87 @harshvshringla and team to make India's Presidency a resounding success!” he wrote on Twitter.

India receives congratulations from Germany and France on assuming G20 presidency

Germany and France were also quick to send wishes, with German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann stating that India has a pivotal role on the world stage as it takes over the G20 presidency. “We feel that India is a very important actor on the international stage now. The G20 Presidency of India will be a decisive factor in getting the world order right again. We are looking with high expectations towards Delhi and we hope that the government of Prime Minister Modi to have a positive influence in the next 12 months,” he told reporters, according to PTI.

Today, India takes over the #G20 presidency for a year & #UNSC chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France's full support. #G20India pic.twitter.com/5Cry2O3ouP — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) December 1, 2022

Furthermore, French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said in a tweet that France is happy to see India in the “driver’s seat” as global powers attempt to unite the world. “Today, India takes over the G20 presidency for a year and UNSC (United Nations Security Council) chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France’s full support,” the envoy wrote.