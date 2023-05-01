The focal point of Turkish politics today is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Starting as the mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998, he climbed the ranks to become the top leader in the country. In 2001, he founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP), a moderate Islamist party, which won the election the following year.

Erdogan served as the prime minister from 2003 to 2014 before becoming the president after relinquishing the party leadership. He swiftly began to enhance the presidency's authority and used a referendum in 2017 to include a set of amendments in the constitution, granting the office more power.

No other Turkish leader in the past century has had as much control over Turkish politics, the government, and the judiciary as Erdogan. He even referred to the separation of powers as an "obstacle" in 2012.

Nonetheless, Erdogan is currently facing significant pressure due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country and the growing constraints on human rights and the rule of law in recent years. His AKP party is currently in an alliance with the ultranationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The Turkey earthquake that shook Erdogan's foundation

The early February 2023 earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives has upended the election plans of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following the devastating earthquake in 1999 that claimed the lives of around 17,000 people, the Turkish government enacted legislation requiring all new buildings to comply with strict seismic building codes. However, the lax enforcement of the legislation by local authorities and the use of inferior materials by contractors resulted in the construction of many unsafe buildings that did not meet the relevant specifications.

Adding to the anger of many Turks, the government imposed a special tax aimed at reinforcing existing buildings against earthquakes, collecting over USD 17 billion. However, allegations suggest that only a portion of this money was used for its stated purpose of seismic protection, while the majority was diverted to other uses.

Furthermore, the AKP introduced a controversial amnesty for illegal construction, which resulted in the government receiving a significant amount of money. However, construction companies favored by Erdogan reportedly made savings of billions, while residents remained vulnerable to earthquakes due to the inadequate measures taken to protect them.

He pledged to provide urgent assistance of approximately USD 530 to each family left homeless, and made an unrealistic commitment that the Housing Ministry would construct new homes for all earthquake victims within a year. However, this would require a vast amount of Turkish Lira, making it unfeasible to complete within such a limited timeframe.

Who are Erdogan's challengers? Do they stand any chance?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Despite not being considered the opposition's natural leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu has emerged as the leader of a six-party opposition alliance and will compete in the upcoming presidential election in May. Nicknamed the "Democratic Uncle", the 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu is known for being an anti-corruption bureaucrat and has been the chairman of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) since 2007.

Kilicdaroglu and his opposition alliance aim to restore Turkey's former "strong parliamentary system" and reverse many of the constitutional changes implemented by President Erdogan, which have increased his power. They also seek to restore the rule of law, parliamentary democracy, freedom of expression, media freedom, and respect for the separation of powers.

Kilicdaroglu has promised to abolish the article that makes it a criminal offense to insult the president, which has been used by Erdogan to prosecute many people. The popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, respectively, back Kilicdaroglu, and they will be appointed as deputy presidents if he wins the election. Kilicdaroglu's opposition alliance expects to receive support from Turkey's Kurdish voters, who make up between 15% to 20% of the electorate, according to many influential Kurdish politicians.

Muharrem Ince

Two opposition politicians have decided to run on their own, despite their lack of popularity. Their decision has been criticised heavily. One of these candidates is Muharrem Ince, a 58-year-old politician who ran for the presidency in 2018 for the CHP and received 30% of the vote. He founded his party, the "Homeland Party" (Memleket Partisi), after resigning from the CHP, accusing them of not supporting him enough during his previous run for office.

Despite calls from CHP supporters for Ince to withdraw his candidacy, negotiations with Kilicdaroglu failed to persuade him to do so. Ince's campaign promises include strengthening the rule of law, press freedom, and boosting the Turkish economy and tourism sector.

Sinan Ogan

Sinan Ogan is the final candidate in the presidential race, but his chances of winning are slim. He is supported by an alliance of small ultranationalist parties. Ogan's political career began in 2011 when he was elected to parliament as a member of the opposition party MHP.

However, he was expelled from the party in 2015 and again in 2017 due to his behaviour and indiscipline attitude towards the party chairman. Despite being a possible candidate for the MHP party leadership at one point, he has no realistic chance of winning the presidency. Ogan is a staunch nationalist who wants to stop celebrating Greece's Independence Day and wants Turkey to pay special attention to the Turkic states such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.