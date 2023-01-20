'A Sense Of Relief': New Zealand PM Ardern Says She Has No Regrets Over Decision To Quit

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, stated that she "does not have any regrets" about her decision to step down as leader, despite the surprise it caused for both her supporters and critics. She said she is "experiencing a mix of emotions, including sadness and a sense of relief", BBC reported. The polls indicate that her party may have a difficult time winning re-election in October. Additionally, she stated that she will not publicly support any specific candidate to take over her role as leader. On Friday, while speaking outside of an airport in Napier where the Labour Party had gathered for a retreat, she mentioned that she had slept well for the first time in a while.

Jacinda Ardern denied claims by some commentators that misogyny played a role in her decision to step down as leader. She said that women can have families and still hold leadership roles, and encouraged girls to consider leadership in the future. Ardern said that she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and being there for her daughter's school start this year. She plans to step down by February 7th, and the Labour Party MPs will hold a leadership vote on Sunday. If no candidate receives the support of two-thirds of the party, the vote will be opened to the wider Labour membership.

Who will replace her?

Ardern expects a successor to be chosen on Sunday. Chris Hipkins, who currently holds the education and police portfolios, is the most likely candidate. He was appointed as the minister for COVID-19 in November 2020 and led the government's response to the pandemic. Other possible candidates include Kiri Allan, 39, the Minister of Justice, who would be the first Prime Minister of Maori descent and the first openly gay leader if elected. Michael Wood, 42, the Minister for Transport and Workplace Safety is also being considered as a potential successor.

Why Ardern decided to step down?

Although Ardern has been celebrated as some sort of a celebrity in certain sections of the press, she is afterall a politician and what matters is domestic support at home. Most estimates indicate that in New Zealand, her support has been plummeting for quite some time. If polls are to be believed, the chances of her party winning the next election are low. It is reasonable to assume that the plummeting popularity played a role in her calculation. As per a report from New York Times, her Labour party is currently witnessing the lowest approval ratings in 5 years.

Morgan Godfery, a senior lecturer at the University of Otago in Dunedin, who is himself a liberal, told the Times that Ardern was "missing in action" on issues voters care about. “New Zealanders who see this day to day are getting frustrated by a lack of change. But if you look from overseas, you don’t see the lack of policy, you see the personality. And that’s where the mismatch comes in," he said. Under her tenure, housing prices in New Zealand have peaked. Between 2017 and 2021, the average price of housing has spiked by 58 percent. Child poverty has become an ailment as well and Ardern has been unable to come up with any policy to solve this issue. 13.6 percent of children in New Zealand live in poverty. However, it must be flagged that at one time it was 16.5 percent. Whilst stepping down, Ardern said that she has nothing left in the tank, and it does appear that burnout also played a role in her decision to step down.