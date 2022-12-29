'A Watershed Moment': PM Modi Hails Australia-India Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement

As the India-Australian Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the deal a "watershed moment" for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both the nations. In a tweet, the PM said that he is looking forward to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese’s decision to visit India in March next year. “Glad that IndAus ECTA is entering into force today. It is a watershed moment for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will unlock the enormous potential of our trade and economic ties and boost businesses on both sides. Look forward to welcoming you to India soon. @AlboMP”.

While the agreement between India and Australia was signed on April 2 this year, it came into force on December 29. According to Press Information Bureau, as this agreement comes into force, Indian exports will benefit from “preferential zero duty market access” in Australia. The announcement by Albanese went on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit. During his statement, the Australian Prime Minister stated that PM Modi will be visiting Australia next year to discuss future prospects of greater economic cooperation.

How does the Ind-Aus ECTA benefits India?

While the agreement will provide Indian exports “zero duty market access in Australia for 100% of its tariff lines”, India will provide preferential access to Australia on over 70% of its tariff lines. The agreement is likely to benefit the labor-intensive sectors of India such as gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, etc. Through the ECTA, Australia will also provide additional market access and mobility facility for Indian professionals.