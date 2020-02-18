The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ireland: Abandoned 'ghost Ship' Washes Ashore After Drifting At Sea For Over A Year

Rest of the World News

Abandoned ‘ghost ship’ has run aground near the fishing village of Ballycotton in Ireland after drifting at sea for over a year, thanks to Storm Dennis.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ireland

The voyage of an abandoned 'ghost ship', that drifted for over a year, came to an end after it washed up on the coast of the Emerald Isle overlooking the Celtic Sea in the wake of Storm Dennis.

An Irish Coast Gaurd recently uploaded the video of the 'ghost ship' that ran aground near Ballycotton, a fishing village in County Cork, Ireland, overlooking the Celtic Sea. According to reports, the MV Alta which was run aground by Storm Dennis was stuck on the rocks. At first glance, the ship looked intact.

Lonely odyssey of the 'ghost ship'

The MV Alta was abandoned by its crew back in September 2018 after it became disabled about 2,220 km south-east of Bermuda. Reports have indicated that the 10-strong crew was rescued by the US coastguard after they determined that they could not repair the ship. The rescued crew members of the ship were brought to Puerto Rico.

Read: Beijing, Shanghai, Other Major Chinese Cities Have Become Ghost Towns Due To Coronavirus

Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 05 | Prachi & Ranbir Talk About Ghosts

 


After being abandoned, the ship was towed till Guyana where it was subsequently hi-jacked and its fate from there on was later unknown until September last year. On September 3, 2019, the HMS Protector, a Royal Navy ice patrol ship uploaded images of the abandoned 'ghost ship' on its Twitter page. According to the tweet, they came in contact with the ship but when they tried to reach out, they received no response.

Read: Scientists Uncover Evidence Of 'ghost Population' Of Ancient Humans In Ancient Africa

Read: Coronavirus: Chinese Cities Turn Into Ghost Towns As Millions Of People Are Quarantined


According to reports, the MV Alta taking in the Americas, Africa and Europe before finally running aground in Ireland.

(Image Credit:@hmsprotector/Twitter)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA