Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Of HCNR Urges Nations To Ramp Up Afghan Peace Process Amid Crisis

Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation Council, reportedly said that the participants of an international meeting on the war-stricken nation in Doha have agreed on the need to ramp up the peace process. As per TOLO News, Abdullah also said that the participants agreed to call for an ‘immediate end’ to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make advancements. Meanwhile, the insurgents have captured Afghanistan’s second-largest city of Kandahar, which was a devastating blow for the government but a major win for the Taliban.

Kandahar was once the stronghold for militants and is also a strategically crucial trade hub of the country. Taliban has reportedly also seized the nearby city of Lashkar Gah and now successfully control about a third of the country’s provincial capitals. As per a BBC report, tens of thousands of Afghan citizens have fled the Taliban-acquired areas. According to the United Nations (UN), over 1,000 civilians have lost their lives in the war-torn nation just in the past month. Moreover, the attacks by the insurgents have spiked concerns of militants ramping up their efforts to capture Kabul.

Taliban forcing Afghan women to marry terrorists

Further, citing a Wall Street Journal report, ANI stated that the Taliban is now forcing women to get married to its fighters in the conquered regions. As the insurgents continue to make advancements, Afghans are also witnessing the execution of captured soldiers and reportedly unprovoked attacks on civilians by the Taliban in the latest areas it captured.

As per the report, Afghans are fleeing to Kabul and those who are still left in the Taliban-held areas have been informed of the unprovoked attacks on civilians. In addition, they have reportedly also said the insurgents have demanded the communities to turn over unmarried women to become “wives” of the militants which human rights groups have said, is a form of sexual violence. On August 12, the US Embassy in Kabul has also denounced the Taliban over reports that the extremists executed Afghan soldiers who had surrendered. On Twitter, the embassy said, “Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes.”

IMAGE: AP