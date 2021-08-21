Last Updated:

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai Meet Taliban Governor Of Kabul, Discuss Afghan Situation

Abdullah Abdullah, who is a senior leader of the ousted Aghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met the acting Taliban governor of Kabul.

Abdullah Abdullah

Abdullah Abdullah, who is a senior leader of the ousted Aghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met the acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on August 21. According to ANI, the three officials discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Afghanistan citizens. Abdullah told the Rahman Mansour that in order to return to normality in the Capital of Kabul, it is imperative that citizens feel safe and secure.

“Mr Mansour assured us that he would do everything possible for the security of the people of Kabul,” Abdullah Abdullah said. 

Abdullah was once Afghanistan’s chief executive in a power-sharing agreement with Ashraf Ghani, who fled the war-torn country as the Taliban entered the capital. Abdullah also said he and Karzai met with Afghan leaders and politicians in recent days to discuss the current situation and ways of providing security to Afghans. The meetings were with members of the parliament and women activists, as well as with elders, religious scholars and the commanders of Panjshir Province.

Taliban takeover 

Meanwhile, chaos and disorder amongst the civilian ensue as the terror group run free in a war-ridden country reinforcing their terror. Troubled visuals of anguished Afghans crowding at the Kabul airport showed several risking their lives to flee the landlocked country. Several cases of death have been reported from the Kabul Airport. 

The Taliban has changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. The Taliban has asserted that the terror outfit does not intend to take revenge on anyone. Promising that the foreign embassies in Kabul will be given full security, they also claimed that women will enjoy all rights "within the framework of Islam". 

On the other hand, the on-ground reality seems to be very different. Despite their vow to not retaliate against opponents, the Taliban have executed a regional police chief, who fought against the former. Disturbing footage has emerged in which the Afghan police chief is being executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa had posted the gruesome video which appeared to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, the head of the police in Badghis province near Herat.

An exclusive CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV from Kabul also showed how the Taliban has begun conducting door-to-door searches and engaging in targetted killings. Several similar visuals of the terror group scattered around the city have set off a worldwide concern for distressed Afghans. The militant group continues to evoke terror among the citizens of Afghanistan while many attempt to flee the war-ravaged country.

