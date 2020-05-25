Japan: Abe's 'missteps' Slash Support Rate, Might Have To End Term Early

While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to lift a state of emergency after the rate of COVID-19 infections declined, a string of 'controversial missteps' has reportedly slashed his support to levels that could threaten to end his term early. According to an international media outlet, the slide in ratings may erode Abe’s clout in his Liberal Democratic Party and it has also sparked speculation that he might step down before the end of his term as a ruling party leader and also the PM in September 2021.

The Japanese PM has been criticised for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also criticised over his attempt to keep Tokyo’s top prosecutor in his job after retirement age and to enact a bill extending the prosecutor’s retirement age. While the critics reportedly said that Abe’s attempt to keep Hiromu Kurokawa would erode judicial independence, Kurokawa himself resigned after admitting he played mahjong for money during such unprecedented times.

READ: Japan Set To End Tokyo's State Of Emergency

57% disapprove Abe’s handling of COVID-19

As Japan has not suffered the explosive surge of coronavirus infections, Abe is expected to lift the state of emergency for Tokyo and four other prefectures. However, according to a poll conducted by a Japanese local media outlet, approximately 57 per cent of the population disapproved of how the PM handled the deadly outbreak.

READ: Japan Records 23 New Coronavirus Cases As It Plans To Ease Restrictions

Japan’s economy, on the other hand, has also been affected by the pandemic. As per reports, the economy is already on track for its deepest slump in postwar history. The growing criticism and crisis in the country may make it hard for Abe to regain his footing. Several names have reportedly also been floating as possible successors, including former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and ex-defence minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Meanwhile, Japan has managed to flatten its curve with no restrictions on residents and businesses open across the country. It has successfully kept its death toll below 1,000, which is significantly lower than major countries across the globe. Tokyo is the worst-hit region in Japan with more cases than any other city on the island-state. The coronavirus outbreak in Japan forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics until next year.

(Image: Twitter / @JPN_PMO)

READ: Japanese Pro-wrestler In Popular Reality Show Dies At 22

READ: Japan's SpaceJet Announces Job Cuts In US Amid Coronavirus Outbreak