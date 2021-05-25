'Absolutely Reasonable Approach': Russia Defends Belarus In Ryanair Emergency Landing

Russian officials have defended Belarus' use of military jet to divert passenger plane carrying a dissident, termed by Western leaders as an act of "state terrorism". While, the European Union has agreed to levy new sanctions on Minsk, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov has said that the country treated the incident with an "absolutely reasonable approach", as reported by Ruptly after Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendiasc held a joint press conference after bilateral talks in Sochi on May 24. Belarusian authorities detained journalist Roman Pratasevich on Monday, a staunch opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, after coercively diverting his flight. The incident has triggered massive critic from the western states.

Meanwhile, addressing media reporters in Moscow, Lavrov asserted that Minsk was ready to act on the issue in a transparent manner and to follow all international rules. Calling upon western states to act in the same manner, the Russian lawmakers asked the global community to "soberly assess the situation". It is imperative to note that Belarus' state-controlled media has reiterated that the authorities had no other alternative than to redirect the Ryanair Flight flying from Athens to Vilnius.

On the other hand, the European Union has stood firms on its criticism on the matter. In the latest round of meetings, the 27 member bloc has banned Belarusian carriers from flying over its airspace. US President Joe Biden also welcomed the EU's call and has instructed his administration to curate options to hold Minsk responsible.

Ryanair Plane Incident

According to the Minsk National Airport's press service, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius (Lithuania) was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, Belarus. According to the Russian news agency, Roman Protasevich, the operator of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport. On May 23, the plane was cleared to take off from Minsk and arrived in Vilnius at 18:27 GMT.

It was carrying 171 passengers and was abruptly rerouted to the Belarusian capital shortly before it was about to exit the country’s airspace. However, then Belarusian air traffic controllers notified its pilots of “a potential security threat onboard” and directed the plane to divert to Minsk, the Ireland-based airline said in a statement. Belarusian officials said a MiG-29 fighter jet had been scrambled to escort the airliner to Minsk following a bomb scare, which they later conceded was “false”.

Image: AP