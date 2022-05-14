Abu Dhabi: Scholars Urge For Embracing Diversity In The Ummah At Islamic Conference

The World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) which started on May 8, was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development. According to a report from WAM, the Islamic conference commenced with delegates from over 150 nations to address the theme of Islamic unity. The two-day event, (May 8-9) which took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), addressed the issues of belonging to modern Islamic society, reaffirming the pioneering role of academics and intellectuals in guiding the nation and giving intellectual and legitimate suggestions.

According to media reports, Muslim scholars have urged for embracing diversity in the Ummah (or the community of believers), further rejecting the radical aspect's concept of unifying Muslims under one caliphate (political-religious state comprising the Muslim community) as well as one flag. Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the TWMCC, highlighted during his speech announcing the conference, “The cultural unity that has lasted for centuries and has continued to embrace various peoples and civilisations, serving as a model and promoter of pluralism, coexistence and cultural dialogue and exchange.”

UAE Minister stresses on the importance of 'Islamic unity'

Further, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed the audience to the convention and appreciated the participation of the Islamic nation's intellectuals who, with their viewpoints and interventions, reflect high levels of committed thinking, as well as broad experience with actuality, history, and the future, WAM reported.

In addition to this, the UAE Minister also stressed the importance of "Islamic unity" in the wake of grave difficulties that Muslim societies are facing, which threaten the existence of a few of them, as well as the presence of favourable opportunities for the Islamic country to take its proper place in the world. He even emphasised the importance of developing a comprehensive and well-defined strategy to achieve Islamic unity, WAM reported.

The TWMCC's international conference, titled "Islamic Unity: The Concept, Opportunities, and Challenges", looked at the history of Islamic unity and its impacts on all parts of life, as well as its involvement in establishing human civilisation and the historical circumstances that resulted in the decrease in understanding of Islamic unity and misapprehensions about it.

Meanwhile, as per the WAM report, Dr Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt's Minister of Endowments, stated that Islamic unity necessitates cooperation among themselves in international forums in order to prosecute blasphemy, and urged that they must stand together against extremist and terrorist organisations.

He also asked academics and professionals to expose these extreme groups in front of the public, while emphasising that fatwas (an Islamic legal opinion) should be updated according to local and historical conditions.

(Image: @WMuslimCC/Twitter)