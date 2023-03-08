Women In Afghanistan's Capital Protest Against 'repressive' Taliban Government

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, women in Afghanistan's capital are protesting against the "repressive" Taliban government, demanding their rights that have been denied by the hardline Islamic group. According to media reports, more than 20 women took to the streets in Kabul, calling on the international community to protect Afghan people's rights.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, activist Zeenat Shaukat Ali congratulated the Afghan women for marching against the hardline Islamic regime. She said, "I salute these women for this march, and they have to continue for their rights. Indeed, the Taliban is a very repressive government that is suppressing women from going to school and university to acquire education, which is part of the religion that they profess and that the Taliban claim to profess, and denying them that is absolutely sacrilege."

The Islamic scholar who has always been a staunch critic of the terrorist outfit of Afghanistan further said the Taliban's action against the women of their own country is totally "unacceptable". She called on the United Nations, the women of the world, and international organisations to stand up for women and make sure they get their rights back. Shaukat Ali said it is the right of women; they have the right to study, the right to live, and the right to work, and they are being denied. She further condemned the action of Taliban authorities, who have been anti-women and work against the government and against human rights.

This development has come after the Taliban government in Afghanistan imposed a slew of restrictions on girls and women after taking control of the economy-torn country.

UN calls Afghanistan the 'world’s most repressive country for women'

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Wednesday (March 8, 2023) also condemned the Taliban's cruel rule over female citizens of the country. By calling Afghanistan the "most repressive country in the world," the UN condemned Afghanistan's new rulers and said they have shown an almost "singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes." Issuing a statement, the UN mission stated that "Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights."

Roza Otunbayeva, who is the special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan, said, "It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere." "Confining half of the country's population to their homes in one of the world's largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm," Otunbayeva added.

"It will condemn not only women and girls but all Afghans to poverty and aid dependency for generations to come," she said. "It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world," the UN senior official said.

