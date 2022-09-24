Activists Protest Outside UN Demanding Recognition Of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide By Pak Army

On Friday, the ethnic and religious minority groups demonstrated outside the United Nations in New York, calling for acknowledgment of the genocide carried out in Bangladesh by the Pakistani Army in the year 1971. The organisation, which has been headed by activist Priya Saha, estimated that almost three million people had been slain in a period of nine months at the time. According to an ANI report, the protesters were holding placards "calling for help" for the women from the Hindu, Christian, and Sikh groups in Pakistan.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) said, “Our indefatigable Executive director @_PriyaSaha pounds the pavement at the @UN creating awareness about the genocide the Hindus faced in #Bangladesh at the hands of radical #Islamists and their backers in the #PakistanArmy.”

Additionally, the atrocities of 1971 are considered to be one of the greatest mass massacres in history by the right organisations. On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani Army began "Operation Searchlight," a planned military operation, in which its forces intentionally injured hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi people.

Besides this, approximately 1,000 girls are forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan each year, according to 2015 research by the South Asia Partnership-Pakistan in association with the Aurat Foundation. The fate of religious minority women and girls is usually determined despite the fact that the abductions, forced conversions, forced marriages, and abuse are carried out by individuals, as the current laws or management of such instances make any legal recourse inaccessible or ineffectual, ANI reported.

HRCBM protested outside the White House

Meanwhile, on May 21 of this year, the members of the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) demonstrated in front of the White House. According to an ANI report, the HRCBM members demanded that the perpetrators of the genocide in Bangladesh in 1971 be brought to justice. The demonstrators requested the extradition of five internationally wanted terrorists who were residing in Pakistan, as well as 195 Pakistanis who had committed genocide in 1971.

According to the demonstrators outside the White House, Pakistan must apologize to the people of Bangladesh for the bloodbath that occurred on May 20, 1971. The Human Rights Congress members have also requested compensation for the 10 million refugees and their children. In addition, the demonstrators have urged the US government to use the Magnitsky Act to penalise Pakistan. According to Priya Saha, the Executive Director of the HRCBM, three million fatalities and 400,000 rape victims have occurred in Pakistan.

(Image: Twitter/ @hrcbm)