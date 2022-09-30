Advanced Supersonic Plane Design Could Fly From London To New York In Just 80 Minutes

An advanced supersonic aircraft could be set to travel to New York from London in just 80 minutes. The 'Hyper Sting' idea was created by Spanish designer Oscar Viñals which would have the capability to reach an incredible speed of 2,468 mph, or nearly double the speed of Concorde, a supersonic airliner. According to the Metro report, the Hyper Sting may soon allow flights to New York from London to be reduced from their current eight-hour duration.

It is anticipated that the Hyper Sting concept aircraft, which has a top speed of almost 2,600 mph, will be able to accommodate between 130 and 170 people. According to the Spanish designer, the plane could fly at a speed three times faster than sound. Innovative technologies, such as a cold fusion nuclear reactor that would power two ramjet engines and four next-generation hybrid turbojets, might enable it to travel at a speed of Mach 3.5, MyLondon reported.

The Hyper Sting would have a 169-foot wingspan and be around 328 feet long. According to Wales Online, this would result in it being 84 feet wider and 100 feet longer than Concorde.

The Spanish designer talks about the new supersonic plane

Oscar said, “Concorde was a brilliant piece of machinery, a noble experiment, but it put too much emissions in the environment, too much noise into our communities, and was too expensive to operate,” Metro reported. While speaking about the new aircraft, ne noted "A new era of supersonic flight might be just around the corner, but there are challenges to overcome when it comes to flying faster than the speed of sound."

Furthermore, the designer thinks that as technology evolves and engineering improves, long-haul flights will get shorter and shorter. The Hyper Sting is a fresh idea for the next supersonic commercial aircraft, according to Oscar.

"Today, there are some projects for a new era of supersonic flights from different private and public initiatives, some of those are well underway and could become in a few years a real concept,” he continued. Oscar also noted that the aircraft's pointed nose would regulate the front airflow in order to disperse it over the middle area and over the wings.

According to the Mirror, his concept has been influenced by the "big sting" shape of the aircraft.

However, the cost will be high, and in order to become a reality, extremely innovative and imaginative technologies like the fusion reactor are needed.

(Image: Pixabay/ Represntative Image)