Adventure Couple Take 40,000 Km Road Trip From New Zealand To United Kingdom In Toyota

A couple living in New Zealand planned a road trip to the United Kingdom as they crossed various countries in between their journey. The adventurous couple Joss Quilty and Romy Romagnoli spent nearly 10 months travelling to the UK. They travelled for at least 40,000 km (about 25,000 miles) across Oceania, Asia and Europe.
The couple took the road trip in their SUV, 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser. It had to be shipped to Malaysia where the road trip really began. During their journey, the couple travelled through, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Iran before crossing into Europe.
"A beautiful garden is made up of different flowers" a sikh man told us as we visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. One of the most spiritual places in India and the holiest shrine in Sikhism. The temple has four entrances which represent openness and acceptance, welcoming people from all over the world, from different faiths and cultures, rich and poor. The temple holds the world's biggest free kitchen, serving around 100,000 meals per day to all of it's visitors. A truly incredible and delicious experience!
Going further they crossed the countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, Italy, Austria, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. Following this, the car had to shipped across the water once again to Thornbury, UK, near Bristol.
San Marino is an amazing little country and couldn't be more different to India. It just shows the variation we've had driving from NZ to the UK. A few comparisons: San Marino: 61 sq kms India: 3,287,263 sq kms San Marino population: 33,000 India population: 1,372,121,961 San Marino GDP per person: 49,664 USD India GDP per person: 1,939 USD San Marino life expectancy: 85.42 yrs India life expectancy: 68.56 yrs San Marino average monthly wage: 2,766 USD India average monthly wage: 250 USD
Reportedly, the couple faced a lot of challenges while travelling to the UK by road. Joss Quilty said that they had a tight budget, so they tried to sleep on the mattress within the vehicle during their journey. The couple also had a very close shave with the Taliban.
We were invited in by this lovely family who live in Meymand - a cave village. We were there during Ashura Festival where the locals give out free food in exchange for your prayers and good wishes.
The couple also recalled the time when they had a man with AK-47 with them in the car. They narrated a story where a woman brought a child out to show the kid the face of the couple as the kid had never seen a white person before. However, even after all the adventures, the couple asserted that the people they met during their journey were very nice.
Balochistan: guns, camels, and cups of tea. But above all, incredible people...
