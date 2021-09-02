Afghan ‘acting’ Prez Amrullah Saleh Says 'Panjshir Instills Hope'; Predicts Economic Crash

As the Taliban prepares to announce its new government in Afghanistan, 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday explained that the anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir instilled hope for its citizens to escape oppression. Slamming the Taliban's 'victory parade' with seized US ammunition, Saleh stated that the terror group's modern dominance over the soil does not mean stability in Afghanistan, predicting economic collapse. Panjshir - which is now under siege by the Taliban - is the last district not under the terror group's control in Afghanistan as the US pulled out of the war-torn nation after 20 years.

Saleh: Panjshir is hope for Afghans

Our resistance is to defend all Afghan citizens' rights. This resistance is based in Panjshir... Today, this valley hosts all country & is hope for Afghan people who are escaping from oppression & more: Amrullah Saleh, acting president of Afghanistan in response to Taliban group pic.twitter.com/CDqAVEK8yA — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

On Wednesday, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh claimed to have eliminated over 300 Taliban terrorists while 130 others have been captured. The army also claims to have captured defense equipment which includes over a thousand guns, including dozens of heavy weapons which include 15 Humvees, 1000 Kalashnikov rifles, 15 Pike bases, 15 RPJ rocket launchers, and a large amount of Kalashnikov, Pike and rocket-propelled grenades, from the terrorist group. The Northern Alliance and Taliban have been clashing in various districts around Panjshir - Shatel, Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork, Saland, and Andarab. While the Taliban has urged the alliance to 'surrender peacefully', it has cut off the province's electricity and internet.

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. The Taliban which is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition', will announce the new government formation soon as its Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada arrived in Kabul.



With US completing the evacuation of its nationals and leaving Kabul on August 31, US President Joe Biden has defended the troops' withdrawal, blaming Afghan govt and troops of not putting up a fight. While ex-President Ashraf Ghani has fled to UAE, his vice-president - Amrullah Saleh has annointed himself as 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan and is reportedly in the Panjshir province, resisting the Taliban. India has formally met the Taliban's representative in Doha and is reportedly in talks regarding evacuations, cross-border terrorism as Indians continue to be evacuated from Kabul.